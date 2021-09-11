Massachusetts Marine killed by Afghan bomb returns home on 9/11

The body of a U.S. Marine killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan has returned home to Massachusetts on the 20th anniversary of the attacks that led to the war.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, was among the U.S. service members and Afghans killed in the Aug. 26 bombing near the Kabul airport.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Kim Janey and U.S. Sen. Edward Markey paid their respects to her family as the body arrived Saturday at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

In Rosario Pichardo’s hometown of Lawrence, people lined the streets and waved flags at the vehicle procession of police, firefighters and others that accompanied her casket. A Marine honor guard carried the flag-draped casket into a funeral home.

"She’s coming home on the date, the 20th anniversary of the date, that created the war that cost her life," Francisco Urena, former state veterans commissioner, told The Boston Globe.

She served with the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

A private funeral Mass will be held Monday. A public wake is planned Tuesday at a stadium in Lawrence, with burial at Bellevue Cemetery.