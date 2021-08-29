Marines post photo of dignified transfer of fallen service members killed in Kabul

The U.S. Marines took to Twitter late Sunday to post a photo of the flag-draped transfer cases of the fallen service members who died last week during the bombing in Kabul.

The cases were inside a C-17 Globemaster II and the photo was taken on Aug. 29. The bodies were headed to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

"Gone, but never forgotten," read the caption.

The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

U.S. officials initially said 11 Marines and one Navy medic were among those who died. Another service member died hours later. Eighteen service members were wounded and officials warned the toll could grow. More than 140 Afghans were wounded, an Afghan official said.

