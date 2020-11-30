Massachusetts police search for suspect in string of 10 ‘random, unprovoked’ street attacks

A manhunt in New England continued Monday for a suspect who police say is responsible for a string of “random, unprovoked attacks” that left at least 10 men injured, including a U.S. mail carrier who was badly beaten on the job, as well as another victim who suffered a fractured skull after being hit in the head with a bat.

The police department in Waltham, Mass. – about 11 miles west of Boston – released two clips of security camera footage Saturday showing the suspect dressed in a dark hoodie and jeans while running and walking down a street. Authorities described the suspect as a Black male between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds.

Police said the person in the video is believed to be responsible for a string of random, unprovoked attacks that have occurred since Nov. 10. Five of the assaults happened in the GardenCrest apartment complex between 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. Another five were reported downtown by Chestnut and Charles Streets.

The latest attack happened Friday when someone ran up behind a man walking alone on a residential street, struck him in the face with a blunt weapon, and ran off into the dark. Police said the person responsible seems to be lying in wait and attacking victims by surprise.

One victim, David Cameros, told WYCN-LD that he took his trash out to the dumpster and remained outside smoking a cigarette when he was struck by what he believed to be a baseball bat at his apartment complex. He said he suffered a fractured skull and shared photos with the station of his badly bruised eye and bandaged face.

Another victim was a U.S. mail carrier, and following the attack, the U.S. Postal Service changed the carrier’s route to end before dark, WYCN-LD reported.

Waltham and Massachusetts State Police conducted patrols in the area Sunday. Authorities have warned residents to remain aware of their surroundings as the attacker had yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waltham Police at 781-314-3600 (option 4) or the anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636.