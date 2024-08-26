Massachusetts man missing from South Carolina vacation seen leaving Hilton Head rental in new video

New Ring doorbell footage shows missing Massachusetts man Stanley Kotowski leaving his family's Hilton Head, South Carolina, rental residence on the same day he disappeared.

In the video released by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, Kotowski, 60, can be seen walking out the front door of the South Sea Pines Drive rental, barefoot, and out into the street on Aug. 16, the same day his family reported him missing.

Kotowski also appears to be confused in the video as he stops walking and looks around in the middle of the street before continuing on. He has not been seen since.

"We continue to ask for the public’s help locating missing and endangered 60-year-old Stanley Kotowski," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post accompanying the new video. "He was last seen wearing a dark in color, possibly gray, Coors Light t-shirt, dark in color shorts, possibly dark blue or black, and no shoes."

The Hilton Head community is holding an organized search for Kotowski on Monday at 1 p.m. in cooperation with the sheriff's office.

His family is asking Hilton Head-area residents who may have seen Kotowski to contact authorities and look through their security camera footage for any potential sightings of the missing man. They are also asking home and business owners to check sheds, pools or other secluded areas for any signs of Kotowski.

"Over the last month, he has been struggling with severe insomnia and has become increasingly anxious," his wife Jackie wrote on Facebook. "During the week of Aug. 19, Stan became paranoid, thinking that people, including authorities, were pursuing him."

The family added that the sheriff's office has been very supportive and "are doing everything in their power to bring Stan home," including conducting both land and water searches.

"If you encounter someone you believe to be Stan, please immediately take a picture, contact BCSO and try to keep him in your sights," his wife wrote. "If you say anything, calmly let him know that he is safe, and that his wife (Jackie) is still here, his sons are here and looking for him."

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard are involved in the search for Kotowski, his family said.

Kotowski is described as 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds. He has a strong Boston accent and may have facial hair.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Kotowski to contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.