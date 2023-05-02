Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts man convicted of murder in death of Black man following racist road rage incident

MA district attorney said, 'the murder of Henry Tapia is a senseless tragedy fueled by hate and anger'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Massachusetts man was convicted of murder in the 2021 death of a Black man after a road rage encounter in which he yelled a racial slur, the Middlesex District Attorney's office said Monday.

Dean Kapsalis, of Hudson, was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder, violation of constitutional rights and other offenses in the killing of Henry Tapia, District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a news conference.

"The murder of Henry Tapia is a senseless tragedy fueled by hate and anger," Ryan said in a statement. "The fact that some of the last words Henry Tapia heard were a horrific racial insult meant to intimidate and threaten him based on the color of his skin is something we cannot tolerate.

MASSACHUSETTS HOUSE PARTY SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 5 INJURED

Massachusetts Fox News graphic

A man from Massachusetts was convicted of murder in the road rage death of a Black man.

Kapsalis, 56, and Tapia, 34, got into an argument Jan. 19, 2021. Investigators found that as the argument wound down, Kapsalis shouted the slur and then hit Tapia with his pickup. Tapia died at a hospital, prosecutors said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kapsalis argued at trial that Tapia’s death was an accident.