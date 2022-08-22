Massachusetts' lottery numbers for Sunday, Aug. 21
Massachusetts' lottery drawings for MassCash, Lucky For Life and more
These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Lucky For Life - 17-19-22-31-35, Lucky Ball: 8
MassCash - 9-15-21-31-33
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000
Numbers Day - 5-5-2-0
Numbers Evening - 7-0-4-8
Powerball - Estimated jackpot: $90,000,000
