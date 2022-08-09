Massachusetts' lottery numbers for Monday, Aug. 8
Massachusetts' lottery drawings for MassCash, Lucky For Life and more
These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life - 4-21-34-37-48, Lucky Ball: 11
MassCash - 6-8-11-12-20
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $52,000,000
WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS
Numbers Day - 6-7-7-4
Numbers Evening - 0-3-4-6
Powerball - 32-45-51-57-58, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2 Estimated jackpot: $35,000,000
GUN SALES IN DEEP BLUE MASSACHUSETTS HIT RECORD LEVELS BEGINNING IN 2020, SPARKED BY FEAR: REPORT