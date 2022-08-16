Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lottery
Published

Massachusetts' lottery numbers for Monday, Aug. 15

Massachusetts' lottery drawings for MassCash, Lucky For Life and more

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life - 1-22-26-28-47, Lucky Ball: 13

MassCash - 1-8-10-22-33

Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $82,000,000

WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $82,000,000.

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $82,000,000.

Numbers Day - 4-9-4-5

Numbers Evening - 4-7-3-0

Powerball - 20-24-47-50-63, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2 Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000

GUN SALES IN DEEP BLUE MASSACHUSETTS HIT RECORD LEVELS BEGINNING IN 2020, SPARKED BY FEAR: REPORT