Massachusetts father drowns while trying to save mother, child in New Hampshire river, police say

A 37-year-old Massachusetts father died trying to rescue a mother and child who became stuck in the "fast-moving water" of a river in New Hampshire, authorities say.

Vincent Parr of Lawrence was pronounced dead Sunday following the incident along the Swift River in Albany, according to New Hampshire State Police. It’s the third time in less than a week the law enforcement agency says someone has drowned in New Hampshire.

"They've been in the water just enjoying the water in the area for, you know, hours and upon literally one freak incident that one of the family members got stuck in the river, the heroic father jumped in after him to save his son," Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian with New Hampshire Marine Patrol told WMUR.

State Police say an initial investigation revealed that the family was on the "Passaconaway roadside of the Swift River, east of the Albany covered bridge" in the early afternoon when the mother and child "became stuck in an area with fast-moving water."

"The father attempted to rescue them and ultimately became caught in the current himself. The mother and child got to shore, and bystanders helped bring the victim to the shoreline where CPR was performed," police added. "He was ultimately pronounced deceased."

Parr’s mother, identified by WMUR as Becky Parr, told the station Vincent was "loving, kind, generous, [and] family-oriented."

His death Sunday happened two days after New Hampshire State Police say they responded to a "possible drowning" at Crane Neck Pond in Canterbury.

"Upon arrival, an unresponsive male subject from New Hampshire was located on shore," police said. "The NH Medical Examiner arrived on scene, and the subject was pronounced deceased."

In that incident on Friday, Aug. 18, police say the "subject was fishing from a canoe with his fiancée when the canoe capsized.

"While trying to turn the canoe back over, the subject went underwater but did not resurface," investigators added. "The subject’s fiancée was able to locate him, pulled him to shore and began performing CPR. She then ran to get help."

On Tuesday last week, the Everett Police Department reported the death of Melissa Bagley, a 44-year-old mother from Massachusetts who died at New Hampshire's Franconia Falls while trying to "aid one of her children who slipped into the river."