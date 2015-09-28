Massachusetts boy finds $8,000 on slide, turns it in

Police in northeastern Massachusetts say a 7-year-old boy turned in a checkbook to police that contained $8,000.

Daniel Wright says his nephew Aiden, of Lowell, was taking a final run down a slide at Memorial Park in Salem on Saturday morning when saw a black checkbook. The plumber says he told Aiden he was "going to learn an important lesson today."

Salem Police Sgt. Kathleen Makros says they then turned the checkbook in around 11 a.m.

Elias Santos, a contractor who had been at the park with his children that morning, called 20 minutes later to say he was on his way to pick up the cash. Aiden received $100 as a reward from Santos.

Wright says his nephew plans to use the reward money to buy coins.