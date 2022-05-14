Massachusetts biker brawl leaves 7 injured; dozens reportedly involved in melee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Massachusetts say seven people have been transported to the hospital following a brawl between rival motorcycle clubs on Saturday.

WPRI-TV reported on Saturday that police responded to the brawl around 12:25 pm on Saturday after reports of a large fight involving weapons.

When police arrived on the scene, officers found that over 50 people were involved in the melee and seven men had been stabbed.

"There were some significant injuries mostly consisting of lacerations, punctures blunt force trauma stuff. Things you would expect to see in a brawl," Capt. Bardon Castro told WPRI-TV.

The seven people taken to the hospital are reportedly suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the brawl took place at one of the motorcycle gang's clubhouses.

"We’re still poring over video. It was a large number of people. We are assuming many of participants came from out of town," Castro added.

The Fall River Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.