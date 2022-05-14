Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts biker brawl leaves 7 injured; dozens reportedly involved in melee

Over 50 people were reportedly involved in the fight

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Authorities in Massachusetts say seven people have been transported to the hospital following a brawl between rival motorcycle clubs on Saturday.

WPRI-TV reported on Saturday that police responded to the brawl around 12:25 pm on Saturday after reports of a large fight involving weapons.

Intersection of Pleasant St and Cash St in Fall River MA

Intersection of Pleasant St and Cash St in Fall River MA (Google Maps)

When police arrived on the scene, officers found that over 50 people were involved in the melee and seven men had been stabbed.

"There were some significant injuries mostly consisting of lacerations, punctures blunt force trauma stuff. Things you would expect to see in a brawl," Capt. Bardon Castro told WPRI-TV.

Harley-Davidson motorcycles stand in a row on the sideline of a street in Ruedesheim, Germany

Harley-Davidson motorcycles stand in a row on the sideline of a street in Ruedesheim, Germany (AP Photo/Daniel Roland)

The seven people taken to the hospital are reportedly suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the brawl took place at one of the motorcycle gang's clubhouses.

"We’re still poring over video. It was a large number of people. We are assuming many of participants came from out of town," Castro added.

Downtown Boston, Massachusetts

Downtown Boston, Massachusetts (Andrey Denisyuk via Getty Images)

The Fall River Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.