Pro-choice advocates protest nationwide after Supreme Court Roe v. Wade draft leak

Sens. Schumer, Gillibrand join pro-choice NYC protests, call for Senate to codify Roe into law

The New York City branch of the pro-choice "Bans off Our Bodies" march featured speeches from prominent politicians and clear unhappiness with at least one Democrat senator.

Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both D-NY, joined Saturday’s march in New York City and chanted "Stand Up, Fight Back" to protect abortion rights, as well as "Hands Off Our Bodies."

Schumer told Fox News Digital he wasn't doing any more interviews, Gillibrand said it was important to establish "how politicized the Supreme Court has been," starting with documenting previous statements by the court to the effect that the court has referred to Roe v. Wade as "established precedent," which the court has stressed should be given "weight and due respect."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, when asked if he supported limits to abortion told Fox News, "No, I think that women should have a right to choose for their bodies, men should not have the right to choose how women treat their bodies."

