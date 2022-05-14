Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Last Update

Pro-choice advocates protest nationwide after Supreme Court Roe v. Wade draft leak

Protesters gathered in New York, Washington, D.C. and other U.S. cities Saturday for "Bans Off Our Bodies" marches, advocating for legal protections of abortion amid the potential end of Roe v. Wade.

Covered by: Thomas Phippen, Jon Street, Emily Zanotti and Peter Aitken

3Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Pinned

Pro-choice protesters gather for 'Bans Off Our Bodies' marches across country

Pro-choice protesters gather for 'Bans Off Our Bodies' marches across country

Protesters hold up signs during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in New York.

Protesters gathered in New York, Washington, D.C. and other U.S. cities Saturday to march for legal protections of abortion and to protest the potential end of Roe v. Wade.

The "Bans Off Our Bodies" event, organized by a coalition of groups including Planned Parenthood and the Women's March on the National Mall in DC, is part of a nationwide day of action to push back against states imposing restrictions on abortion. Numerous cities across the country will also hold rallies, including Chicago, Dallas and others.

Read more here.

Posted by Jon Street

Sens. Schumer, Gillibrand join pro-choice NYC protests, call for Senate to codify Roe into law

Sens. Schumer, Gillibrand join pro-choice NYC protests, call for Senate to codify Roe into law

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, joins protesters at the "Bans Off Our Bodies" march in New York City. (Fox News)

The New York City branch of the pro-choice "Bans off Our Bodies" march featured speeches from prominent politicians and clear unhappiness with at least one Democrat senator.

Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both D-NY, joined Saturday’s march in New York City and chanted "Stand Up, Fight Back" to protect abortion rights, as well as "Hands Off Our Bodies." 

Schumer told Fox News Digital he wasn't doing any more interviews, Gillibrand said it was important to establish "how politicized the Supreme Court has been," starting with documenting previous statements by the court to the effect that the court has referred to Roe v. Wade as "established precedent," which the court has stressed should be given "weight and due respect." 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, when asked if he supported limits to abortion told Fox News, "No, I think that women should have a right to choose for their bodies, men should not have the right to choose how women treat their bodies." 

Read more here:

Posted by Thomas Phippen
Developing Story

Protesters march to Supreme Court in Washington, DC

Protesters march to Supreme Court in Washington, DC

Capitol police officers on bicycles clear abortion demonstrators off the street, Saturday, May 14, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, ahead of the main march that was expected to start marching from the Washington Monument, during protests across the country. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Thousands of protesters march to the Supreme Court Saturday to advocate for legal protections for abortion amid the potential end of Roe v. Wade.

Protesters also gathered in New York, Chicago, Dallas and other cities to advocate for legal protections for abortions.

Read more here.

Posted by Thomas Phippen

Live Coverage begins here