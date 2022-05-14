New York police respond to 'mass shooting' at Buffalo grocery store, 'multiple people' shot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York State said in a tweet on Saturday afternoon that it was on the scene of a "mass shooting" at a grocery store in Buffalo.

Multiple people have been struck by gunfire and the suspect is in custody, according to the police department.

"BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area," the police department tweeted.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet that she's "closely monitoring" the shooting.

"I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials," Hochul tweeted.