Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

New York police respond to 'mass shooting' at Buffalo grocery store, 'multiple people' shot

Multiple people have been shot, according to Buffalo police

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York State said in a tweet on Saturday afternoon that it was on the scene of a "mass shooting" at a grocery store in Buffalo.

Multiple people have been struck by gunfire and the suspect is in custody, according to the police department.

"BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area," the police department tweeted.

Tops Markets

Tops Markets (Google Maps)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet that she's "closely monitoring" the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials," Hochul tweeted.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.