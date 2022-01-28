Massachusetts man pleads guilty for role in 2018 stabbing death of barber

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his involvement in the death of a popular local barber four years ago.

Prosecutors said 31-year-old Bruce Romano was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison Friday following his plea in Berkshire County Superior Court.

Romano is the third man to be prosecuted in connection to the October 2018 stabbing death of 34-year-old William Catalano in Pittsfield.

Jason Sefton, 23, was sentenced last month to life in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Anthony Boone pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February 2020 and was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, surveillance video from the area shows that the interaction between Catalano and the defendants started out friendly but turned violent. Catalano was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed, where he later died.

An autopsy determined that he died because of two stab wounds to his chest, prosecutors said.

A message left with Romano's attorney was not immediately returned Friday.