Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

Mass. state trooper is struck, killed when suspected drunken driver hits pulled-over vehicle

By | Associated Press

MANSFIELD, Mass. – MANSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he was driving drunk when he crashed his truck into a stopped vehicle, pushing it into a veteran state police trooper and killing him.

Superintendent Marian McGovern says Sgt. Doug Weddleton had pulled over a car on Interstate 95 north in Mansfield after the vehicle tried to enter a closed ramp at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Weddleton was out of his cruiser when a pickup driven by Anthony Perry struck another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, 43-year-old Kenneth Weiand of Walpole, faces drunken driving charges. He is being held without bail pending a mental evaluation.

Perry pleaded not guilty to motor vehicle homicide, drunken driving and speeding charges. The 45-year-old Boston man was released on $10,000 bail.