Philadelphia
Published

Masked man tossed Molotov cocktail at Philadelphia day care, police say

No children were inside at the time

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16

A man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at a northern Philadelphia day care center early Tuesday morning, police said.

Philadelphia Police said the man – who was wearing a black mask at the time – was spotted shortly after 9 a.m. tossing the device at the exterior of the child care facility on Germantown Avenue, shattering the front window. He then got into the passenger side of a white Toyota that fled the scene, police said.

Local affiliate FOX29 Philadelphia identified the building as housing Children's Positive Place Too. 

Children's Positive Place Too (Google Maps)

Children's Positive Place Too (Google Maps) (Google Maps)

The fire did not reach the inside of the building and no children were inside the day care at the time, police said. The fire marshal has declared the incident an arson. 

The man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested just over a mile away from the arson scene. Charges against him were pending as of 12:30 p.m. EST Tuesday.

