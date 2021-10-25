Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Maryland thief abandons stolen car after discovering two children in back seat

Driver got out of running car at gas station in Laurel, Maryland

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Thief snatches running car with children in back seat Video

Thief snatches running car with children in back seat

A thief at a Maryland gas station stole a car and drove one block before realizing children were inside.

A thief who stole a car at a Maryland gas station abandoned the car after discovering two children in the back seat.

The incident occurred Saturday night at around 8:30 p.m. in Laurel after a driver got out of their car and left it running at a BP gas station. The driver went inside to pay, and the suspect jumped in the car and sped off.

The thief drove one block before abandoning the car and the children. Both children were safely recovered, but the suspect has not been found, WTOP reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have not yet confirmed any information about the suspect.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money