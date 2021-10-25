Maryland thief abandons stolen car after discovering two children in back seat

A thief who stole a car at a Maryland gas station abandoned the car after discovering two children in the back seat.

The incident occurred Saturday night at around 8:30 p.m. in Laurel after a driver got out of their car and left it running at a BP gas station. The driver went inside to pay, and the suspect jumped in the car and sped off.

The thief drove one block before abandoning the car and the children. Both children were safely recovered, but the suspect has not been found, WTOP reported.

Police have not yet confirmed any information about the suspect.