Maryland shooting outside diner leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: report

At least one person was killed and two others injured Thursday night after gunfire outside a diner in Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to a report.

The incident happened outside the Silver Diner in Glenarden, just outside Washington, D.C., FOX 5 of Washington reported.

One person’s injuries were potentially life threatening while the other person was believed to have been injured less seriously, the station reported. It was unclear whether both people were injured by gunfire, the report said.

None of the victims were identified and police released no information about a possible suspect, FOX 5 reported.

The operators of the diner posted a statement on Twitter after the incident.

"We are shocked & dismayed by the events at Woodmore Town Center, where we have a Silver Diner," the message said. "Thankfully our Associates and Guests are safe. To our knowledge the events occurred outside the diner, in the town center."