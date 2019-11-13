Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update 10 mins ago

Maryland Popeyes customer attacked by six juveniles, police say

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 13

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 13 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Police in Maryland received a call Tuesday night that six juveniles in black hoods attacked a man in his 50s at a Popeyes restaurant in Silver Spring.

The incident continued a wave of alleged violent incidents linked to the fast food chain since it added a popular chicken sandwich item to its menu.

SUSPECT ACCUSED OF FATALLY STABBING MARYLAND MAN AT POPEYES RESTAURANT IN MARYLAND

Police told WUSA-TV of Washington that the man’s wife called to report that her husband had been assaulted inside the restaurant, suffering a cut lip.

The juveniles all fled the scene, the report said. Not motive for the alleged attack was disclosed.

Several Popeyes incidents have been reported in the state of Maryland, including the stabbing death of a 28-year-old man who allegedly cut a line to order a chicken sandwich at an Oxon Hills Popeyes location.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A suspect in that fatal stabbing was identified Tuesday, police said.

A Popeyes in Mitchellville was recently robbed, the report added.