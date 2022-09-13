Maryland police officers will not face charges in VA man's death after using stun gun

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five western Maryland police officers won’t face charges in a Virginia man's death that occurred days after officers shocked him with a stun gun during an altercation, officials announced Monday.

Frederick Police said Daniel Michael Holley, 23, died at a hospital on Nov. 14, two days after officers used a stun gun to subdue him, news outlets reported. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still trying to determine the exact cause of Holley’s death, but the report rules out the officers’ actions as a cause, officials said.

The Office of the Attorney General looked into the incident and nothing in the initial report from the office's Independent Investigations Division led officials to believe that there was a basis for prosecution, Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith said.

Officers were called to a home for a report of a person behaving erratically and found Holley nude, pacing and talking incoherently, police said. Body camera footage showed an officer use a stun gun after Holley tackled another officer.

Officers requested emergency medical services and Holley was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said.