Maryland police investigating deadly shooting at funeral service for 10-year-old girl killed on Mother’s Day

Police believe Tuesday's shooting stemmed from a dispute separate from the circumstances surrounding the girl's death

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A man was killed and a woman was injured Tuesday afternoon during a funeral service in Maryland for a 10-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet on Mother's Day. 

The Prince George's County Police Department said it was investigating a shooting at Hill Crest Heights' Washington National Cemetery around 1:20 p.m. 

An SUV with we love you arianna written on back

Loved ones gather for a funeral service in Maryland for 10-year-old Arianna Davis.  (WTTG)

PGPD said an adult male was killed, and a woman was injured in Tuesday afternoon's shooting. The female was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said. 

The funeral was for 10-year-old Arianna Davis, who was hit by stray bullets as she and her family were on their way home in northeast D.C. on Mother's Day.

Arianna Davis

Arianna Davis, 10, was killed by a stray bullet on Mother's Day.  (DC Police)

Police said the victims were not directly related to the funeral. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute unrelated to the funeral or the circumstances leading up to it.  

No further details were released. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

