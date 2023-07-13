Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

5 injured after argument at Maryland restaurant escalates into parking lot shooting

The MD shooting victims are expected to survive

Associated Press
Five people were injured after an argument turned into a shooting at a Maryland restaurant early Thursday, police said.

Montgomery County police officers responded to the Sole D’Italia restaurant shortly after midnight when they received multiple reports of shots fired. Three women and two men were injured, police said in a news release.

An argument inside the restaurant spilled into the parking lot, where shots were fired, and investigators are working to determine who was involved, police said.

One person had non-life-threatening but serious injuries and three others were left with less significant injuries after being shot, police said. One person had a minor injury and may have been hit with shrapnel, department spokesperson Shiera Goff said.