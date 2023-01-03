Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

Maryland man sentenced to prison after embezzling more than $300K from West Virginia resort

MD man submitted fake invoices requesting reimbursement for work that never occurred at resort

Associated Press
A Maryland man who admitted stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a southern West Virginia resort where he was the maintenance director has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison.

Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, also paid back more than $382,000 that he admitted to embezzling from the resort, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said in a news release. The statement did not name the resort.

The former resort maintenance director of a West Virginia resort was sentenced two years and three months for embezzlement. The man paid back more than $382,000 that he admitted to stealing from resort.

From 2017 until July 2020, Singh submitted fake invoices that either requested reimbursement for maintenance work that never occurred or inflated the cost of work performed, according to court records.

Singh also admitted to stealing up to $2,500 in cash from the resort each week, routinely taking the money to Maryland where it was deposited in his bank accounts, the statement said. He was sentenced for interstate transportation of stolen property.