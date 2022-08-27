Former NBA player, ringleader of scheme on association's health plan, pleads guilty in fraud case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NBA player Terrence Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud on Friday.

Williams, who played in the NBA for four seasons, was the ringleader of 18 players who were involved in a scheme to defraud the NBA's health care plan out of more than $5 million.

According to the indictment, the players submitted fake invoices to the NBA's health benefit plan for reimbursements.

"Williams led a scheme involving more than 18 former NBA players, a dentist, a doctor, and a chiropractor, to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan of millions of dollars," U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement. "Williams also impersonated others to help him take what was not his — money that belonged to the Plan."

Williams also created another email account to threaten a doctor who created fraudulent invoices for the former player. That account reached out to the NBA so the doctor could pay Williams. Authorities said Williams himself collected approximately $346,000 from the NBA.

Williams has agreed to pay restitution of $2.5 million, and pay a fine of over $650,000.

Williams' sentencing is scheduled for next January. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Other players involved in the scheme include Sebastian Telfair and Glen "Big Baby" Davis.