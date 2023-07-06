Maryland man sentenced to life without parole in killing of deputy during fugitive hunt

A Maryland judge sentenced a man to life in prison without the chance of parole Thursday, for the murder of Cpl. Glenn Hilliard of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

In June 2022, Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 21, of Delmar, Maryland, was wanted for four outstanding arrest warrants when he encountered Hilliard, of Berlin, Maryland, and fatally shot him.

After a six-day trial presided by the Honorable S. James Sarbanes of the Wicomico County Circuit Court, a jury found Davidson guilty in May of first- and second-degree murder, two counts of burglary, firearm use in a violent crime and six additional gun related charges.

On Wednesday, Sarbanes sentenced Davidson to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 66 years, according to a press release from Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes’ office.

Hilliard and additional deputies responded to a call from a citizen during the evening hours on June 12, 2022, who said Davidson was near Pittsville Park.

As Hilliard patrolled the area, he saw a man who matched Davidson’s description walking along Gumboro Road.

When Hilliard turned his patrol vehicle around, Davidson went into an apartment complex where he hid in the stairwell of a building.

The DA’s office said Hilliard pulled his vehicle near the stairwell when Davidson exited and fled around the building.

Hilliard pulled out his department issued Taser and pursued Davidson, closing the gap to fewer than 10 feet, according to the DA’s office, and warning Davidson that he would be "Tased" if he did not stop.

Rather than stop, Davidson drew a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol with a laser sight, turned, and fired multiple rounds at Hilliard, striking him twice.

Hilliard was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland, where he was pronounced dead.

"Our community has suffered immeasurably at the hands of Cpl. Glenn Hilliard’s killer," Dykes said. "This Defendant earned and deserves the sentence justly imposed by Judge Sarbanes. I pray that Glenn’s legacy of service and kindness lives on every day in our community."