Maryland man charged in killing of deputy during fugitive hunt

Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard while pursuing a suspect wanted for four arrest warrants when he was shot and killed

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The 20-year-old wanted fugitive arrested in connection with the killing of a Maryland law enforcement officer who was trying to apprehend him over the weekend has been charged, authorities said Monday. 

Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Maryland, was wanted for four outstanding arrest warrants when he encountered Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard Sunday night. 

He is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, the Maryland State Police said.

Hilliard found Davidson around 8:30 p.m. at the Talbot Street Apartments in Pittsville. He was shot with a handgun during a brief foot chase.

Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, has been charged in the killing of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard.

Davidson then fled the scene, authorities said. Hilliard was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Davidson surrendered to authorities two hours after the shooting following an intensive manhunt.

An earlier alert from the sheriff’s office said a man named Austin Davidson was wanted for questioning in connection with an officer-involved shooting on Gumboro Road in Pittsville that same night. Davidson, who was considered armed and dangerous, was later located, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, 41, was a 16-year veteran of law enforcement. He is survived by his wife and three children. (Wicomico County Sheriff's Office)

Hilliard, a 16-year law enforcement veteran, is survived by his wife and three children and would have celebrated his 42nd birthday next week. He had just transferred back to patrol upon request, the sheriff’s office said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.