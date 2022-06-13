Maryland man charged in killing of deputy during fugitive hunt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 20-year-old wanted fugitive arrested in connection with the killing of a Maryland law enforcement officer who was trying to apprehend him over the weekend has been charged, authorities said Monday.

Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Maryland, was wanted for four outstanding arrest warrants when he encountered Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard Sunday night.

He is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, the Maryland State Police said.

Hilliard found Davidson around 8:30 p.m. at the Talbot Street Apartments in Pittsville. He was shot with a handgun during a brief foot chase.

Davidson then fled the scene, authorities said. Hilliard was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Davidson surrendered to authorities two hours after the shooting following an intensive manhunt.

An earlier alert from the sheriff’s office said a man named Austin Davidson was wanted for questioning in connection with an officer-involved shooting on Gumboro Road in Pittsville that same night. Davidson, who was considered armed and dangerous, was later located, according to the sheriff's office.

Hilliard, a 16-year law enforcement veteran, is survived by his wife and three children and would have celebrated his 42nd birthday next week. He had just transferred back to patrol upon request, the sheriff’s office said.

