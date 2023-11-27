Expand / Collapse search
Maryland

Maryland man killed after firing at officers, woman fatally shot

The MD man was found outside the home dead from at least one gunshot, and a handgun was found near his body

Associated Press
Published
Maryland officials give update in shooting death of circuit court judge Video

Maryland officials give update in shooting death of circuit court judge

The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Maryland on Friday held a press conference regarding the fatal Thursday evening shooting of Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson of Hagerstown.

A man who was shot at by police was found dead late Friday outside a Maryland home where a woman also was found shot to death, authorities said.

Baltimore County Police were called to the home in Parkville to check on a domestic disturbance and heard a woman screaming and gunshots when they arrived, the Maryland Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

As officers approached to enter the home, a man opened the door and started firing at them, investigators said.

Fox News Maryland

The shootings are under investigation by the Attorney General's Office, which confirmed that the involved officers were equipped with body cameras.

At least three officers fired back, prosecutors said.

The man was found outside the home dead from at least one gunshot and a handgun was found near his body, while the woman was also found fatally wounded, investigators said.

No officers were injured, authorities said.

The names of the people killed have not been released.

The Attorney General's Office is investigating the shootings and said the officers were wearing body cameras.