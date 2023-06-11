Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Mass shooting at Maryland home leaves 3 dead, several injured: police

Annapolis police said the shooting took place outside a private residence and a suspect is in custody

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A mass shooting at a private residence in an otherwise quiet neighborhood in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday left at least three people dead and three others injured.

Annapolis police Chief Ed Jackson said the shooting took place in the 1000 block of Paddington Place in the state's capital city amid an exchange of gunfire, adding that a suspect is in custody.

After initial reports said at least one person died, police later said at least three have died. While the conditions of the surviving victims are not known, police said one person was flown to a trauma center.

There is no further threat to the public, Annapolis police said at the scene and online.

People standing around a house

Police stand among a crowd outside a home where multiple people were shot in Annapolis, Maryland., on Sunday. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Several police cars were seen in the area where the shooting happened, which is south of the city's center near the waterfront.

"My message to the community is this wasn't a random act of violence," Chief Jackson told reporters at the scene. The police chief also said a "person of interest" was in custody and a weapon was seized from the shooting, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Police cars

Police vehicles are seen on a residential street in Annapolis, Maryland, near a home where a deadly shooting took place Sunday evening, killing three people and injuring three others. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

People in the front yard of a home

People gather outside a home in Annapolis, Maryland, following a deadly shooting Sunday evening. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

State Sen. Sarah Elfreth commented on the shooting in a Facebook post, calling the incident "a tragedy beyond words."

"Our community experienced a tragedy beyond words this evening," she wrote. "Multiple fatalities and injuries are reported. A suspect is in custody and police are communicating that there is no broader threat to the public. Please keep the family and the first responders of the Annapolis Police Department & Annapolis Fire Department in your thoughts tonight."

Cars parked along a street

Police vehicles are seen on a residential street in Annapolis, Maryland, following a deadly shooting. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

A police officer walking

Annapolis police said a suspect is in custody in connection with the deadly shooting outside a home on Paddington Place on Sunday, (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

People in the area told DC News Now that there was a graduation party happening nearby. It is not clear if the shooting was related to the event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.