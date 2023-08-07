Maryland man found guilty of 2017 murder after appealing previous conviction

A Salisbury, Maryland man found guilty by a jury in May of the second-degree murder of a man in 2017, has been sentenced to 83 years in prison.

According to Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes’ office, 39-year-old Dionte Dutton got into a minor confrontation with Jaquanta Walton at the VFW located on West Main Street in Salisbury on June 10, 2017.

After the dispute, Dutton called his associate, Lee Braboy, to come to the VFW with a firearm.

Once Braboy arrived, Dutton got into his car and the two began to stalk Walton, who was walking outside of the VFW.

At one point, Dutton began driving Braboy’s vehicle and pulled behind a building near the VFW and Braboy got out of the vehicle.

Dutton drove away, the SA’s office said, and three minutes later, Braboy walked out from behind the building, approached Walton from behind and shot him once in the chest before fleeing on foot.

Braboy was convicted of first-degree murder in March 2019 and is currently serving multiple life sentences in prison.

Dutton, though, was also convicted in 2019, but appealed and was granted a new trial.

On May 30, 2023, a Wicomico County jury found Dutton guilty of the same charges he was found guilty of in 2019: second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a handgun in a violent crime, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and transporting a handgun in a vehicle.

Wicomico County Circuit Court Associate Judge Matthew A. Maciarello sentenced him to 83 years of in jail on Aug. 3.