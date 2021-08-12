Expand / Collapse search
Maryland lightning strike caught on camera amid severe thunderstorms

A resident's home security camera caught the lightning strike on video

By Paul Best | Fox News
A resident of Silver Spring, Maryland, shared this video with FOX5 DC this week that shows a terrifying lightning strike in her neighborhood amid thunderstorms throughout the DC region.

A Silver Spring, Maryland resident's home security camera caught a terrifying lightning strike on video this week amid severe thunderstorms in the area. 

The resident shared the video of the neighborhood lightning strike on Wednesday with FOX-affiliate WTTG. 

Thousands of residents in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area were without power earlier this week as thunderstorms rolled through Virginia, D.C., and Maryland, WTTG reports. 

SEVERE MIDWEST STORMS LEAVE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS WITHOUT POWER

On Tuesday, another lightning strike in Montgomery County ignited a fire at Millhaven Condos, causing $2 million in damage and displacing more than two dozen residents, according to the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service. 

Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the D.C. area on Saturday and Sunday. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

