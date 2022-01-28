Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Maryland inmate tries to escape hospital after feigning illness, attacks sheriff's deputies: report

The Montgomery County inmate attempted the escape from Holy Cross Hospital, Gaithersburg, Maryland

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Montgomery County inmate attacked two sheriff’s deputies in an attempt to escape as he was discharged from a hospital, police said Thursday.

The inmate was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, Gaithersburg, Maryland, for medical care on Tuesday, but once he arrived, he denied treatment, police said in a news release. As the inmate was escorted from the hospital, he told deputies he needed to use the bathroom, where he feigned illness, police said.

When deputies released the inmate's restraints, police said he assaulted them and tried to get ahold of a deputy’s firearm. The inmate was taken into custody and returned to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, where he was being held after a series of bank robberies, police said.

The inmate is also charged with first- and second-degree assault, disarming a law enforcement officer and first-degree escape.

