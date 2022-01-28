Maryland inmate tries to escape hospital after feigning illness, attacks sheriff's deputies: report





GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Montgomery County inmate attacked two sheriff’s deputies in an attempt to escape as he was discharged from a hospital, police said Thursday.

The inmate was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, Gaithersburg, Maryland, for medical care on Tuesday, but once he arrived, he denied treatment, police said in a news release. As the inmate was escorted from the hospital, he told deputies he needed to use the bathroom, where he feigned illness, police said.



MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR 2 ARIZONA INMATES AFTER PRISON ESCAPE; $70G REWARD OFFERED

When deputies released the inmate's restraints, police said he assaulted them and tried to get ahold of a deputy’s firearm. The inmate was taken into custody and returned to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, where he was being held after a series of bank robberies, police said.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The inmate is also charged with first- and second-degree assault, disarming a law enforcement officer and first-degree escape.