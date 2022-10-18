Expand / Collapse search
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced a $77M investment into US 219 in Garrett County

MD governor officially dedicated the portion of US 219 to retiring state Sen. George Edwards

Associated Press
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an investment of $77 million on Monday for realignment and upgrades to Maryland’s section of U.S. 219 in Garrett County.

Hogan said Monday that the plan advances his pledge to address Maryland’s portion of the U.S. 219 corridor between Interstate 68 and Meyerdale, Pennsylvania, to improve safety, expand economic opportunity, and reinforce the regional supply chain.

Hogan also officially dedicated the portion of U.S. 219 in Maryland to retiring state Sen. George Edwards. He cited the senator's support for improvements that benefit the region.

The latest improvements to Maryland’s portion of U.S. 219 will renovate and expand the 1-mile segment between Old Salisbury Road and the Pennsylvania state line.

Maryland's governor announced a $77 million investment into the state's section of U.S. 219 in Garrett County.

In 2021, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration completed the first phase, which included nearly $65 million of upgrades along U.S. 219 between I-68 and Old Salisbury Road.

Finishing the second phase has been identified as Garrett County’s top transportation priority.