Maryland
Published

Maryland deputies fatally shoot man who stabbed parents

MD mother was flown to Shock Trauma while suffering from minor injuries

Associated Press
Sheriff’s deputies in Maryland shot and killed a man early Tuesday after officials said the man stabbed his parents, killing his father.

Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at a Frederick home just after 2 a.m, officials said in a news release.

A 911 caller reported that her brother was stabbing their parents, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said at a news conference. Deputies found a woman with stab wounds at the home and a man was found down the street, Jenkins said.

When three additional deputies arrived, they encountered an armed man and fired their weapons, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The man, who is believed to be the son of the two people who were stabbed, died on the scene, officials said.

The father died at a hospital and the mother was flown to Shock Trauma, but her injuries were deemed superficial, Jenkins said.

The shooting will be investigated by the Independent Investigative Division of the Attorney General’s Office, division spokesman Thomas Lester said. A knife was recovered at the scene and some of the incident was captured on body-worn camera, he said.

The deputies who fired their weapons are on paid administrative leave, sheriff's office spokesperson Todd Wivell said.