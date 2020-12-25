Maryland delivery drivers held at gunpoint as carjackers stole 100 packages: police

Authorities in Maryland are investigating the armed carjacking of a truck carrying more than 100 packages and the temporary abduction of two delivery workers Thursday morning.

The victims, residents of Washington D.C. and Forestville, Md., were traveling in Prince George's County inside a Freightliner box truck delivering packages across the state at the time of the crime, the Maryland State Police said.

Around 5 a.m., the truck was exiting onto the inner loop of Interstate 495 from Interstate 95 South when they were forced off the road by what was described as a Dodge Durango and a black Mercedes sedan.

Five men -- at least two were armed -- then forced the two workers out of the truck, authorities said. The packages inside were unloaded and the victims were released along with the truck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They drove to Washington D.C. and reported the crime in College Park, Md.