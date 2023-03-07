Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Maryland bill enabling attorney general to prosecute police advances

MD bill would expand package of police reforms in response to police accountability concerns

Associated Press
A Maryland measure that would give the state’s attorney general independent authority to prosecute police after investigating deaths, or injuries likely to result in death, when officers are involved moved forward in the state Senate on Tuesday.

The bill would expand a part of a package of police reforms approved two years ago in response to concerns about police accountability after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota in 2020.

The measure was given preliminary approval, and a Senate vote is expected later this week.

A bill that advanced to the Senate on Tuesday would enable the Maryland Attorney General to prosecute police. 

The Independent Investigations Division was formed in the attorney general’s office to investigate police-involved deaths of civilians throughout the state. While current law empowers the division to probe the cases and provide facts to local prosecutors, it’s local prosecutors who decide whether to bring charges.

Supporters of the bill say it aims to end potential conflicts of interest between local prosecutors and police. Opponents say it's an overreach of state powers over locally elected prosecutors.