Sixth Memphis police officer involved in Tyre Nichols investigation relieved of duty

The Memphis Police Department has relieved of duty a sixth police officer who was involved in the investigation into Tyre Nichols' death this month.

An MPD spokesman confirmed the department relieved Officer Preston Hemphill of duty in a Monday statement to Fox News Digital. The 26-year-old officer joined the force in 2018 and allegedly used his taser on Nichols prior to the beating by five other officers.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.