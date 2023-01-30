Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Sixth Memphis police officer involved in Tyre Nichols investigation relieved of duty

Hemphill allegedly used his taser on Trye Nichols prior to the beating

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
The Memphis Police Department has relieved of duty a sixth police officer who was involved in the investigation into Tyre Nichols' death this month.

An MPD spokesman confirmed the department relieved Officer Preston Hemphill of duty in a Monday statement to Fox News Digital. The 26-year-old officer joined the force in 2018 and allegedly used his taser on Nichols prior to the beating by five other officers.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

