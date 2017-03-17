Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MILITARY
Published
Last Update March 17, 2017

Marine commandant condemns nude photo-sharing by his troops

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2016 file photo, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Neller is condemning the use of a secret Facebook page by some Marines to share nude photos of women, including female Marines. He’s urging victims to come forward if they believe they were harassed or abused, including over social media. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2016 file photo, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Neller is condemning the use of a secret Facebook page by some Marines to share nude photos of women, including female Marines. He’s urging victims to come forward if they believe they were harassed or abused, including over social media. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) (The Associated Press)

WASHINGTON – The commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps is condemning the use of a secret Facebook page by some Marines to share nude photos of women, including female Marines. He's urging victims to come forward if they believe they were harassed or abused, including over social media.

Gen. Robert Neller, in a sharp video message Tuesday, says hiding on social media and being disrespectful to other Marines is embarrassing to the Corps and to the nation. And says leaders must make sure that all Marines understand the rules governing conduct, including on social media.

Nude photographs of female Marines, veterans from other branches of the military and other women were shared on the Facebook page "Marines United," and the posts included obscene and threatening comments. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating and the photographs were removed.