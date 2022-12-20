Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Maricopa County seeks new animal shelter director

AZ county needs a new director to oversee animal shelters for a month amid rising strays, slow adoptions

Associated Press
Maricopa County is looking for a new leader to oversee animal shelters a month after the current director was placed on leave.

County officials announced Monday that Michael Mendel, who had only been Animal Care and Control department director since March, left the position last week.

Arizona's largest county, which includes Phoenix, confirmed in November that Mendel had been put on leave but declined to share any details.

Arizona’s Animal Care and Control department in Maricopa County is seeking a director to overlook its animal shelters for a month. The department has struggled to maintain a long-term director.

Former employees and shelter volunteers alleged to local media outlets that he was incompetent and bullying.

The department has been riddled with turnover before then. Mendel was the third director in three years,

With post-pandemic returns to work and inflation, Maricopa County's shelters have been dealing with a rising number of stray dogs and slowing pet adoptions. It's a trend seen at shelters nationwide.