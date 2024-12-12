Many New Jersey 'drone' sightings are lawfully operated manned aircraft, White House says

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby claimed Thursday that many of the purported drone sightings spotted over New Jersey for the past several weeks are actually lawfully operated manned aircraft.

"We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat, or have a foreign nexus," Kirby told reporters at the daily White House press briefing. "The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the FBI are investigating these sightings, and they're working closely with state and local law enforcement to provide resources using numerous detection methods to better understand their origin."

"Using very sophisticated electronic detection technologies provided by federal authorities, we have not been able to, and neither have state or local law enforcement authorities, corroborate any of the reported visual sightings," Kirby said. "To the contrary, upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft that are being operated lawfully. The United States Coast Guard is providing support to the state of New Jersey, and has confirmed that there is no evidence of any foreign-based involvement from coastal vessels. And importantly, there are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted airspace."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Brian Harrell, a former DHS assistant secretary for infrastructure protection under the Trump administration, said Kirby missed a key opportunity to develop trust with the public.

"The government has a unique opportunity to build trust with the American public here, and they are fumbling the ball," Harrell said. "Yes, additional authorities are needed; however, we have the tools and radar capabilities today to understand the details of these drones. While I don’t think foreign nations are involved, it’s clear to me that the government or contractors are testing capabilities."

Kirby appeared to pass the buck to Congress, calling on lawmakers to "expand existing counterdone authorities," recognizing the potential threat of unmanned aircraft.

"We certainly take seriously the threat that can be posed by unmanned aircraft systems, which is why law enforcement and other agencies continue to support New Jersey and investigate the reports, even though they have uncovered no malicious activity or intent at this particular stage," Kirby said Thursday. "While there is no known malicious activity occurring, the reported sightings there do, however, highlight a gap in authorities, and so we urge Congress to pass important legislation that will extend and expand existing counter drone authorities so that we are better prepared to identify and mitigate any potential threats to airports or other critical infrastructure. And so that state and local authorities are provided all the tools that they need to respond to such threats as well."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Thursday decried the lack of information coming out of the White House.

"We should be doing some very urgent intelligence analysis and take them out of the skies, especially if they’re flying over airports or military bases," Blumenthal said, according to The Independent. "The Biden administration ought to be acting more aggressively against these drones that have been reported. If only to tell the American people who owns them, who’s flying them, what they are. The lack of information is absolutely unacceptable."

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and law enforcement officials have stressed that the reported drones don’t appear to be a threat to public safety, but many state and municipal lawmakers have nonetheless called for stricter rules about who can fly the unmanned aircraft. The FBI is among several agencies investigating, and it has asked residents to share videos, photos and other information they may have about the drones.

At first, the drones were spotted flying along the scenic Raritan River, a waterway that feeds the Round Valley Reservoir, the state's largest aquifer, about 50 miles west of New York City.

But soon sightings were reported statewide, including near the Picatinny Arsenal, a U.S. military research and manufacturing facility, and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, according to The Associated Press.

The aircraft have also recently been spotted in coastal areas.

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., said a Coast Guard commanding officer told him a dozen drones closely followed a Coast Guard lifeboat near Barnegat Light and Island Beach State Park in Ocean County over the weekend.

During a congressional hearing on the matter, FBI Assistant Director Robert Wheeler testified that the bureau does not know who is responsible for the drones spotted over New Jersey in recent weeks, the Asbury Park Press reported. Smitth said he was told by officials at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst that they don't have permission from the Department of Defense to shoot down the unknown aircraft trailing their boats and retrieve them for analysis.

In an interview with Fox News, Smith said he's written to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin seeking permission.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.