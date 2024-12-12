New Jersey drones: House Speaker Johnson says he's getting a classified briefing today

House Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News he is getting a "classified briefing" Thursday in Washington on the mysterious drones that are being spotted flying across New Jersey.

The Louisiana Republican, speaking to Fox News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram, called the situation a "quandary."

"I'm going to try to go get a classified briefing to see what we know, but the hearings have not yielded much yet," Johnson said.

"It's a specific briefing today on that subject?" Pergram then asked.

So I'm anxious to find out," Johnson responded.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy recently told WNYC that his state government is running down every theory of what the source of the drones could be.

"I'm relying overwhelmingly on the experts in the federal government who do this for a living. There's no evidence that anything is armed," he said. "There's some theories out there. Again, we take nothing off the table. Even if somebody says something crazy with absolutely no evidence. We've been running everything down."

A New Jersey state senator is also calling on the Department of Defense to investigate the recent mysterious nighttime drone sightings amid rising public frustration over a lack of answers.

"Let me be clear: The state police, this is way beyond their expertise … We know the Department of Defense has the technology to monitor these drones," State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-N.J., told co-anchor John Roberts Wednesday on "America Reports."

"The problem is we don't have the Department of Defense in New Jersey at this time. And that's what I call for. Until the Department of Defense comes in, shuts down airspace completely to drones, do a limited state of emergency – no drones in the sky until we figure out what's going on here," Bramnick warned. "But without the Department of Defense, we will have no information because the technology is way beyond state officials."

Fox News' Joshua Comins contributed to this report.