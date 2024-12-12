Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey drones: House Speaker Johnson says he's getting a classified briefing today

Johnson says he’s ‘anxious to find out’ more about mysterious drone sightings

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
House Speaker Mike Johnson tells Fox News' Chad Pergram he is getting a classified briefing on mysterious drone sightings in New Jersey.

House Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News he is getting a "classified briefing" Thursday in Washington on the mysterious drones that are being spotted flying across New Jersey. 

The Louisiana Republican, speaking to Fox News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram, called the situation a "quandary." 

"I'm going to try to go get a classified briefing to see what we know, but the hearings have not yielded much yet," Johnson said. 

"It's a specific briefing today on that subject?" Pergram then asked. 

NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SAYS FEDS HAVE AUTHORITY TO SHOOT DOWN DRONES, ‘WOULDN’T BE OPPOSED’ TO THEM PLAYING ‘MORE ROBUST ROLE’ 

Drones in New Jersey

Multiple drones are seen over Bernardsville, N.J., on Dec. 5.  (Brian Glenn/TMX/AP)

 So I'm anxious to find out," Johnson responded. 

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy recently told WNYC that his state government is running down every theory of what the source of the drones could be.  

"I'm relying overwhelmingly on the experts in the federal government who do this for a living. There's no evidence that anything is armed," he said. "There's some theories out there. Again, we take nothing off the table. Even if somebody says something crazy with absolutely no evidence. We've been running everything down."  

NJ LAWMAKER CALLS ON DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE TO ‘IMMEDIATELY’ INVESTIGATE MYSTERY DRONE SIGHTINGS 

Lawmaker calls on Biden to alert every military installation to 'shoot down' unknown drone activity Video

A New Jersey state senator is also calling on the Department of Defense to investigate the recent mysterious nighttime drone sightings amid rising public frustration over a lack of answers. 

"Let me be clear: The state police, this is way beyond their expertise … We know the Department of Defense has the technology to monitor these drones," State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-N.J., told co-anchor John Roberts Wednesday on "America Reports." 

Drones over NJ

Photos taken in the Bay Shore section of Toms River of what appear to be large drones hovering in the area at high altitudes in New Jersey on Sunday, Dec. 8. The drones seemed to be well above the 400 feet height FAA regulations allow. (Doug Hood/Asbury Park Press)

"The problem is we don't have the Department of Defense in New Jersey at this time. And that's what I call for. Until the Department of Defense comes in, shuts down airspace completely to drones, do a limited state of emergency – no drones in the sky until we figure out what's going on here," Bramnick warned. "But without the Department of Defense, we will have no information because the technology is way beyond state officials." 

Fox News’ Joshua Comins contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

