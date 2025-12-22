Manhunt underway for suspect accused of killing two people outside Chipotle restaurant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal and local authorities are offering a reward of up to $7,500 and asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect accused of killing two people in a March shooting outside a Chipotle in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Massachusetts said 23-year-old Davinci Leonard has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

The Brockton Police Department responded to a 911 call for a reported shooting outside the Chipotle at about 7 p.m. on March 22, 2025.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they located a 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman who were both suffering from gunshot wounds.

MANHUNT CONTINUES FOR 'MULTIPLE SHOOTERS' WHO KILLED 4 AT TODDLER'S BIRTHDAY PARTY AS FBI OFFERS $50K REWARD

Both victims were taken to the Good Samaritan Hospital, where the 15-year-old died. The 18-year-old was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she also later died of her injuries.

An investigation by detectives with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and Brockton Police Department led to Leonard being identified as the suspected shooter.

SUSPECTED BROWN UNIVERSITY GUNMAN IDENTIFIED AS INVESTIGATORS EXPLORE CONNECTION TO MIT SLAYING: SOURCES

Now, U.S. Marshals are on a manhunt to track Leonard down. They say he is a black man who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

TRUMP URGES CAPTURE OF 'ANIMAL' GUNMAN IN BROWN UNIVERSITY SHOOTING, SAYS NO MOTIVE YET

Leonard is believed to have changed his appearance by cutting his hair, U.S. Marshals added, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Plymouth Superior Court has issued an arrest warrant for Leonard’s arrest, along with authorization for a nationwide extradition.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-WANTED2.