Mass Shootings

Suspected Brown University gunman identified as investigators explore connection to MIT slaying: sources

Brown University and MIT incidents may be connected, law enforcement sources say

By Michael Ruiz , Andrea Margolis , Brooke Taylor Fox News
Published | Updated
Authorities face heat over Brown University manhunt: 'Sheer incompetence!' Video

Authorities face heat over Brown University manhunt: 'Sheer incompetence!'

'Outnumbered' details the ongoing manhunt for the Brown University shooting suspect as questions remain over security failures.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Investigators in New England have identified the suspected Brown University shooter and are looking into whether there is a link to the murder of an award-winning nuclear scientist 50 miles away at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, sources tell Fox News.

He remains at large.

Earlier this week, FBI Boston's special agent in charge Ted Docks told reporters that investigators were sharing intelligence regarding both cases but had not come up with a clear tie.

Unverified reports in both Providence, Rhode Island, and Brookline, Massachusetts, have described Nissan Sentras at the scene, although they were described as having license plates from different states.

TRUMP URGES CAPTURE OF 'ANIMAL' GUNMAN IN BROWN UNIVERSITY SHOOTING, SAYS NO MOTIVE YET

split image of victims in the brown and mit shootings

Split image showing Brown University victims Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, alongside MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, who was killed in a separate shooting. (Instagram/elinacoutlakis/GoFundMe/Jake Belcher for MIT)

On Thursday, the regional CBS affiliate WPRI-TV reported that senior law enforcement sources said they have discovered evidence of a connection. It's unclear what that evidence is.

A masked gunman barged into a lecture hall at Brown University in Providence around 4 p.m. Saturday and killed two students, injuring nine more. Authorities said they recovered 9mm bullet casings from the scene.

A split image showing multiple still frames from the surveillance video taken near Brown University of a person of interest

A split image showing multiple still frames from the surveillance video taken near Brown University of a person of interest before and after a school shooting Saturday. (FBI Boston)

He was last seen Saturday a few minutes later on surveillance video in the neighborhood east of Brown's campus.

'OLDER' BROWN BUILDING WHERE SHOOTING HAPPENED HAD NO CAMERAS AS PRESIDENT’S EVEN OLDER HOME APPEARS EQUIPPED

Then around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Nuno F. Gomes Loureiro, 47, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in his apartment in Brookline, a short drive from campus. He was pronounced dead at a hospital the following morning.

Brown University mass shooting location

Interior view of Barus and Holley Room 166 on the campus of Brown University in Providence, R.I. On Saturday, Dec. 13, around 4p.m., a masked man with a gun entered a review session in Barus & Holley Room 166 for ECON 0110: "Principles of Economics," shouted something indiscernible and opened fire. (Kenna Lee/The Brown Daily Herald)

Loureiro was a renowned nuclear physicist, director of MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Center and a recipient of a presidential award honoring his research from the White House earlier this year.

Brookline apartment building where MIT professor Nuno Loureiro was fatally shot

The Brookline apartment building where MIT professor Nuno F. G. Loureiro was shot earlier this week is seen Thursday morning as investigators continue to search for leads in the homicide case. (Michael Dorgan/Fox News Digital)

Authorities have not described what kind of weapon was used to kill Loureiro.

The shooting left two students dead, identified as Ella Cook of Alabama and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov of Virginia, and nine injured. Six of the survivors remained hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon. One is in critical but stable condition, the others were stable.

Fox News' Sandy Ibrahim contributed to this report.
