Manhunt continues for 'multiple shooters' who killed 4 at toddler's birthday party as FBI offers $50K reward

A manhunt is still underway for a suspect in a Stockton, California, mass shooting that left four people dead this weekend, including three children, with police saying there likely were multiple shooters.

The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. The victims in Saturday's shooting were 8, 9, 14 and 21 years old. They were attending a birthday party for a 2-year-old, and attendees said the group was gathering around the cake when the gunshots began.

"As we got ready to start cutting her cake, everyone started gathering around and cutting the cake and all we heard were gunshots. Everybody just dove to the ground. It was just unexpected. I don't know what happened. I'm just so shocked and lost and speechless," said Patrice Williams, who organized the party for her daughter.

"I just want to say I'm sorry to all the mothers out there that lost their kids at my birthday party," she added.

Eleven people were injured in the attack, in addition to the four fatalities. Williams said that among those injured were her sister, a cousin and three of her friends.

Sheriff Patrick Withrow of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office confirmed to the press on Monday that there "appears to be multiple shooters," but authorities have not publicly identified any suspects.

"They deserve to be in jail. They deserve to go to hell," Williams said. "I’m sorry, but I just ... it’s not respectable. It’s a kids’ party."

Authorities said tips, video and witness accounts from the community are helping detectives move toward identifying and locating the individuals responsible for what the sheriff’s office called a "horrific act."

Fox News' Landon Mion and The Associated Press contributed to this report.