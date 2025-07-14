Expand / Collapse search
Manhunt

Manhunt for ICE facility attack suspect reaches 10 days with reward money on the line

FBI offering $25,000 reward for information leading to Benjamin Song’s arrest and conviction

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Additional suspect charged for ‘planned ambush’ at Texas ICE facility, is ‘at large’ Video

Additional suspect charged for ‘planned ambush’ at Texas ICE facility, is ‘at large’

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Nancy Larson provides an update on the charges facing suspects accused of attacking a Texas I.C.E. facility on ‘The Story.’

A military veteran wanted in connection with an attack on an ICE detention facility in Texas remained on the run Monday, as the FBI's manhunt stretched into its 10th day.

Benjamin Hanil Song, 32, of Dallas, was named as a suspect on Thursday, almost a week after he allegedly joined a group of 10 to 12 others in an organized attack on officers at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4. Ten assailants were apprehended at the time, though Song managed to evade capture, authorities said.

"We believe he is somewhere in the Dallas-Fort Worth area but have expanded our publicity efforts to neighboring states just in case," the FBI Dallas Field Office told Fox News Digital on Monday. 

The FBI noted that it is still offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Song’s arrest and conviction. The bureau previously said Song should be considered armed and dangerous.

FBI SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED FEDERAL OFFICER DURING ANTI-ICE RIOTS IN LOS ANGELES

Benjamin Song

Benjamin Song, 32, is wanted in connection with an attack on officers at an ICE detention facility in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4. (FBI)

Song, a former U.S. Marine Corps reservist, is accused of firing two AR-15-style rifles at two correctional officers and one Alvarado police officer, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital last week.

Prairieland Detention Center exterior

A group ambushed corrections and police officers outside the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4, firing upon officers with semiautomatic rifles. (Mark David Smith/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

SUSPECT IN ANTI-ICE TEXAS SHOOTING GRANTED GREEN CARD UNDER BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

The Alvarado police officer was shot in the neck by a suspect in the woods, according to the complaint. Another assailant fired dozens of rounds at unarmed correctional officers who had stepped outside the facility.

FBI wanted poster of Benjamin Song

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Song’s arrest and conviction. 

Song faces three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer and three counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Fox News Digital’s Bradford Betz contributed to this report.