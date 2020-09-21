Manhunt for Texas suspect after 1 woman found dead, 1 chained to bed at his home

Police in Texas are on the hunt Monday for a suspect after one woman allegedly was found chained inside his home and another woman was found dead in a burning vehicle outside.

Jose Marin Soriano, 59, was last seen leaving his property in Cleveland in a gray Ford truck and may be armed, investigators say.

Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office say they uncovered the scene at his home Saturday evening while responding to a 911 call. They determined the two women cleaned houses for Soriano and were called to the property after he told them he had revealing photos of one of the women.

The woman who survived alleged that Soriano pulled a gun on them, chained her to a bed and sexually assaulted her.

The other woman fled the home, got into her vehicle and crashed into the woods across the street, where the car caught on fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators later found the woman in the car had been shot. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of her death. Her name has not been released by authorities. The other woman was taken to a hospital.

Police told KHOU that the survivor managed to call 911 using Soriano’s cell phone, which he left at the scene during his escape.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.