Manhunt
Arkansas police officer fatally shot, suspect on the run: report

The suspect is also being sought in a previous shooting that occurred Sunday, authorities said

By David Aaro | Fox News
A manhunt was underway in Arkansas on Thursday night after a police officer was shot and killed at a motel, according to our local Fox affiliate.

The suspect has been identified as Latarius Howard, 29, who is also being sought in a previous shooting that occurred Sunday, authorities said.

Latarius Howard, 29, was being sought in connection with the shooting death of a police officer in Arkansas, authorities said.

He is currently on the run following the shooting at the Delta Inn Motel in West Helena, Ark. The suspect is believed to be traveling in a maroon SUV, reports said. 

The Helena-West Helena police officer killed Thursday has not yet been identified. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

