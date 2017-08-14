Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Last Update September 26, 2017

Man who killed his dog in toss from balcony pleads guilty

By | Associated Press

NEW YORK – A man who hurled his dog to its death from a New York City balcony has pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty.

Yuk Cheung is expecting a sentence of 45 days in jail and five years of probation. He also will have to register on a city animal-abuser list.

Court records show the 35-year-old Cheung entered the plea last week. His lawyer hasn't returned a phone call placed Monday seeking comment.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown says Cheung threw the 12-year-old pug from a seventh-floor balcony in March while arguing with his ex-girlfriend about the dog. Cheung had left the dog with her.

Prosecutors say Cheung claimed the dog leaped out of his arms but investigators determined it had been thrown.