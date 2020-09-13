Man warned for wearing MAGA hat when voting in Georgia

A man in Georgia who wore a “Make America Great Again” hat to vote in 2016 received a letter of instruction for violation of a law against campaigning at polling sites, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Georgia’s State Election Board voted 3-1 Thursday to sanction Lee Holsworth, who said he wears hats because of skin cancer.

He said he took the hat off when asked when he went to vote early on Oct. 29, 2016.

“I didn’t feel like I was electioneering or anything like that. I was just coming in to vote. I don’t even know if there were any other voters there,” he said, according to the newspaper. “When asked to take it off, I was so surprised, but I did it.”

Georgia law prohibits voters from distributing or displaying campaign materials within any polling place. The board can punish with fines of up to $5,000 and referrals to the attorney general’s office.

The three Republicans on the State Election Board voted that Holsworth violated state law, and the token Democrat on the board opposed the finding.

Republican poll watcher and board member Matt Mashburn said the hat is a symbol of President Trump.

“If you showed 1,000 people a MAGA hat, at least 995 if not all 1,000 would associate MAGA with Trump and only Trump and no other candidate or issue,” he said.