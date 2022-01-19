Man wanted in Florida murder arrested in Southern California

A man wanted in connection with the killing of a woman at a Florida motel earlier this month was captured last week in Southern California, authorities said on Tuesday.

U.S. Marshals and police from Hollywood, Florida, took Davis Zimmerman, 19, into custody in Orange County, California, on Friday, KCAL-TV in Los Angeles reported.

A warrant had been issued for Zimmerman’s arrest on first-degree murder charges, according to WTVJ-TV in Miami.

A woman’s body was found in a motel room in Hollywood, Florida, on Jan. 6. She hasn’t been identified and no details have been released about her suspected murder, KCAL reported.

He is being held at the Orange County’s Intake Release Center and will soon be extradited to Broward County, Florida, WTVJ reported.