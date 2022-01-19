Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Man wanted in Florida murder arrested in Southern California

He was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Florida police

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A man wanted in connection with the killing of a woman at a Florida motel earlier this month was captured last week in Southern California, authorities said on Tuesday. 

U.S. Marshals and police from Hollywood, Florida, took Davis Zimmerman, 19, into custody in Orange County, California, on Friday, KCAL-TV in Los Angeles reported. 

A warrant had been issued for Zimmerman’s arrest on first-degree murder charges, according to WTVJ-TV in Miami. 

Davis Zimmerman, 19, was awaiting extradition to Florida on Tuesday on murder charges. 

Davis Zimmerman, 19, was awaiting extradition to Florida on Tuesday on murder charges.  (Hollywood Police Department)

A woman’s body was found in a motel room in Hollywood, Florida, on Jan. 6. She hasn’t been identified and no details have been released about her suspected murder, KCAL reported. 

Davis Zimmerman's alleged victim was found dead at the New Kent Motel in Hollywood, Florida, on Jan. 6. 

Davis Zimmerman's alleged victim was found dead at the New Kent Motel in Hollywood, Florida, on Jan. 6.  (Google Maps)

He is being held at the Orange County’s Intake Release Center and will soon be extradited to Broward County, Florida, WTVJ reported. 

