Baltimore Crime and Corruption
Man shot in head outside Baltimore Dunkin Donuts, police say

One person who works next door to the Dunkin Donuts told a news outlet, 'This is just summertime in Baltimore'

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A man was shot in the head Monday outside a Dunkin Donuts in Baltimore, prompting a swift police response that included homicide detectives due to the scope of the injuries, reports said.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the shooting occurred in West Baltimore—near the Mondawmin Mall-- at about 5:30 p.m. 

"This is just summertime in Baltimore," Tariq Mitchell, 28, who worked at the Planet Fitness next door. "But crime is everywhere, even in Baltimore County and Howard County."

Fox Baltimore reported that arriving officers located the victim lying on the sidewalk. The report said Mayor Brandon Scott also arrived at the scene—something that he has been doing in the city after shootings. The station said he could be seen shaking his head as he walked away.

